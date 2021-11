Anett Kontaveit reinforced her status as the form player in the women’s game by racing through to the semi-finals on her debut at the WTA Finals in Mexico.Kontaveit was well off the pace in the race to Guadalajara until an extraordinary autumn, winning the last two tournaments she played to pip Ons Jabeur for a place at the end-of-season showpiece.And the Estonian has maintained that momentum against the top players in the world, following up victory over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in her opening match by dispatching Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-0.There was nothing between the pair for eight games...

