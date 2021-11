In the Finals of the NextGen ATP Finals 2021, World No. 32 and the top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will take on World No. 39 and the 2nd seeded Sebastian Korda. Carlos Alcaraz makes a sensational run to the finals as he reaches the finals undefeated and has dropped only 1 set so far this week in Milan. The Spaniard was up against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the semi-finals and went on to defeat him 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just 62 minutes to book his place in the finals. This will be his 2nd final of the season on the ATP Tour having previously won the title in Croatia on Clay.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO