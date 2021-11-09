Keeping the Big Lie alive after Virginia: Maybe Glenn Youngkin was a fake?

It’s been an odd year in major conservative efforts to own the libs. There was the refusal to take a lifesaving vaccine during a pandemic, which certainly has annoyed the libs but has also produced consequences for those who refused to take a lifesaving vaccine during a pandemic. Then there was that time Trump supporters stormed the seat of government to interrupt the transition of presidential power. Again, very much annoyed the libs, but didn’t allow President Donald Trump to stay in power. In Virginia, though, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has Republicans’ best chance of the year to decisively own the libs on Tuesday by defeating his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe. The polls have tightened gradually heading to Election Day, and a jarring Fox News survey released Thursday night, showing Youngkin with an 8-point(!) lead, sent the polling average into a dead tie. A Youngkin victory in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 points just one year ago would bring all of the midterm-related anxiety Democrats have been feeling since Biden’s approval rating began plunging this summer to the fore, sending the national party into an unconcealed panic. If Youngkin wins on Tuesday, it will be difficult to go for a walk in D.C. Wednesday morning without encountering a lib running in the middle of the street haphazardly, screaming, wearing underwear on their head.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO