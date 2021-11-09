CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Keeping the Big Lie alive after Virginia: Maybe Glenn Youngkin was a fake?

By Zachary Petrizzo
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the hotly contested bellwether race for governor of Virginia last week, even after many on the right had issued dark warnings about the supposed possibility of election fraud in the Old Dominion. Yet the GOP victory has done nothing to squelch the "Big Lie," otherwise known as...

www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy

Maryland Republicans should be careful not to emulate the type of campaign Glenn Youngkin ran to get elected governor of Virginia if they want to have a chance of holding on to the governor’s mansion in 2022, former Democratic National Committee chair and gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez said. Youngkin, 54, a Republican businessman, narrowly defeated […] The post Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Election Day 2021 – results live: Biden avoids questions after Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia race

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight race for Virginia’s governor’s seat.It is a blow for Joe Biden who had promoted Mr McAuliffe as “the proven leader who will move Virginia forward”. The president, whose national approval ratings are in the gutter, ignored reporters’ questions as he returned to the White House on Wednesday following his trip to Cop26.Mr McAuliffe wanted to return to the office he left four years ago and tried to link Mr Youngkin to Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for the former president would motivate them in a state Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Slate

Glenn Youngkin

It’s been an odd year in major conservative efforts to own the libs. There was the refusal to take a lifesaving vaccine during a pandemic, which certainly has annoyed the libs but has also produced consequences for those who refused to take a lifesaving vaccine during a pandemic. Then there was that time Trump supporters stormed the seat of government to interrupt the transition of presidential power. Again, very much annoyed the libs, but didn’t allow President Donald Trump to stay in power. In Virginia, though, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has Republicans’ best chance of the year to decisively own the libs on Tuesday by defeating his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe. The polls have tightened gradually heading to Election Day, and a jarring Fox News survey released Thursday night, showing Youngkin with an 8-point(!) lead, sent the polling average into a dead tie. A Youngkin victory in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 points just one year ago would bring all of the midterm-related anxiety Democrats have been feeling since Biden’s approval rating began plunging this summer to the fore, sending the national party into an unconcealed panic. If Youngkin wins on Tuesday, it will be difficult to go for a walk in D.C. Wednesday morning without encountering a lib running in the middle of the street haphazardly, screaming, wearing underwear on their head.
POLITICS
WDVM 25

RNC Spokesperson Paris Dennard on the momentum of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –The race for Virginia’s next Governor has now become one of the most consequential races in the U.S. this year. On Capitol Review, RNC National Committee, Spokesperson Paris Dennard tells Tasmin Mahfuz what’s fueling the momentum for the Republican base in the commonwealth, why education has become the forefront of the Youngkin campaign […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Republican#The Old Dominion#Gop#Democrats#Democratic#American
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Washington Post

The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked

The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Suggests January 6 Committee Is Going After Bannon Because ‘They Don’t Like His Opinions’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the January 6 select committee is targeting Trump allies for their opinions. Carlson spoke with Michael Flynn hours after Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol riots. Flynn himself was subpoenaed this week over his reported participation in a December 2020 Oval Office meeting talking about challenging the election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy