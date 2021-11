Of the 459 Wyoming parcels being considered for the upcoming federal oil and gas lease sale, just 195 are eligible to be sold, officials said Monday. The lease sale is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. It will be held more than a year after President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order suspended new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, and more than six months after a U.S. district judge ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to resume quarterly lease sales.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO