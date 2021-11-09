CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few more nice days before storm system

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high pressure glides through the area we’re left with some sun mixed with clouds and temps above normal. Then, skies become cloudy tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. It will bring widespread rain by Thursday morning followed by another round in the afternoon...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

CBS 58

Afternoon Update: Light snow moves in by mid to late evening

After some sunshine this morning clouds have thickened up this afternoon head of the clipper system on track to move through the state tonight into Sunday. The leading edge of snow is moving through Minnesota this afternoon and will reach southeast Wisconsin between 8-11pm. This initial round of snow will likely make roads wet with a dusting possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.
MILWAUKEE, WI
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as 2-4″ of Snow Expected Saturday Afternoon for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.
CBS Boston

Saturday Evening Storm Brings ‘First Flakes Alert’ For Much Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday with flooding rain and strong wind, we’re back to a storm threat for Saturday afternoon. Soak in any sun you can because it’s going to be busy a bit later. Another cold front will swing through between 4-7 p.m. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Fortunately, this is a quick-moving system, but that doesn’t mean we will escape all the impacts. Any storms that develop will tap into some really cold air in the upper atmosphere, making small-to-moderate sized hail a likelihood. Although not to the same extent as yesterday, rain will come down in buckets. Totals will reach a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

First winter system to move in Sunday

It feels more like December this weekend with wind chills in the 20s. Grab extra layers before you head out this evening, we stay mainly dry, but it will be cold and breezy. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight, but the cold wind will make it feel more like the mid 20s.
WMUR.com

More rain, some snow expected in parts of New Hampshire Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another round of heavy rain will come through New Hampshire starting late Saturday afternoon and it could bring snow for some. A sharp cold front moves from southwest to northeast across New Hampshire Saturday afternoon and evening. Along this front will be intense bands of rain as well as some strong gusts of wind.
MANCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy At Times But Mild Before An Abrupt Change Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Snow: What to Expect Leading into the Weekend

The snow isn't expected to stop after today, with heavier accumulation likely to arrive by the end of the weekend. Snow showers, which covered about 50-80% of the area, are expected to clear up around 8 p.m. Friday, with clearer conditions expected overnight and into Saturday. The area will likely...
CHICAGO, IL
localdvm.com

Temperatures to drop into the 30s

After seeing a cold front push through Friday, temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler Saturday morning. Chiller conditions are to come after a trough pushes, though, which will send lows into the 30s overnight Saturday. It will be bitterly cold to begin Sunday. The trough passing today may bring us some...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Minnesota, 2-4 Inches Of Snow Possible

WHAT WE KNOW There is a winter weather advisory for areas north of I-94 until 3 a.m. Sunday. The Twin Cities could see from 2 to upwards of 4 inches. WHAT WE’RE TRACKING How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week. Whether Monday will bring with it another round of flurries. WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With some parts of the state still just clearing away snow from late in the work week, another round of potentially accumulating snow is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon, with some potential snowfall going into...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Snowless In Denver: Fingers Crossed We Can Muster Up Some Flakes Tuesday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been more than 200 days since Denver last saw a measurable snowfall at Denver International Airport. The city typically gets the first measurable snow of the season in the middle of October. The storm track so far this year has been coming from the northwest, which favors the northern and central mountains. Some of Colorado’s ski resorts have already picked up over 30 inches of snow since October. (source: CBS) As a result of the very dry weather the drought has expanded across Colorado with some parts of the Front Range back into the severe category. There are a...
DENVER, CO

