The Voice Top 20 5th Judge: Blake Plays Favorites, Declares Who He Wants to Win the Whole Show

One year after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the never-before-seen proposal and immediate aftermath!. Gwen Stefani celebrated her one-year engagement anniversary to Blake Shelton by posting never-before-seen photos of his proposal on Instagram. In one video, taken immediately after the proposal, Gwen holds her ring up to the camera and excitedly says, “Look! We just got engaged!” Meanwhile, Blake comes in from behind to give her a kiss on the cheek. The second image is from the moment that Blake got down on one knee, and Gwen’s surprise is evident as she breaks down in tears over the unexpected proposal. Her hands are covering her face as she takes in the special moment. Finally, there’s a close-up shot of the engagement ring that Blake gave Gwen on Oct. 17, 2020.

