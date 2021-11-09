CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Voice Top 20 5th Judge: Blake Plays Favorites, Declares Who He Wants to Win the Whole Show

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Top 20 hit the stage live for the first time all season, with only 13 advancing -- who did enough to move on automatically, who will have to fight in the Wild Card battle Tuesday night?. It was a packed night on “The Voice” with 20 singers hitting...

toofab.com

Comments / 5

Related
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Wore A Hilariously Large Belt On The Voice And The Fans’ Reactions Have Me LOLing

Kelly Clarkson proved on the latest episode of The Voice that everything really is bigger in Texas. It’s usually the men in her home state who are known for rocking oversized belt buckles, but Clarkson came to play with an XL black belt that accented the whole torso of her sparkling long-sleeve black dress. The Voice entered the live portion of its 21st season, giving all of the Top 20 contestants an opportunity to sing for America’s vote, but America was more than a little distracted by The Belt.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Contestant Leaves Blake Shelton Emotional With This Moving Performance

The super-popular reality talent competition “The Voice” is back for its 21st season, kicking off earlier this fall. Country music icon Blake Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for several years. His job on the television series, along with the other coaches, is to prepare his team for competition. He does a fine job of coaching up his team full of young and also talented singers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Jeremy Rosado
Person
Rihanna
Person
John Legend
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Elvis
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Said And Done#Reality Tv#Wild Card#Twitter
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Debuts 1st Photo Of Blake Shelton’s Proposal On 1 Year Engagement Anniversary

One year after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the never-before-seen proposal and immediate aftermath!. Gwen Stefani celebrated her one-year engagement anniversary to Blake Shelton by posting never-before-seen photos of his proposal on Instagram. In one video, taken immediately after the proposal, Gwen holds her ring up to the camera and excitedly says, “Look! We just got engaged!” Meanwhile, Blake comes in from behind to give her a kiss on the cheek. The second image is from the moment that Blake got down on one knee, and Gwen’s surprise is evident as she breaks down in tears over the unexpected proposal. Her hands are covering her face as she takes in the special moment. Finally, there’s a close-up shot of the engagement ring that Blake gave Gwen on Oct. 17, 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might have tied the knot at Blake's rustic Oklahoma ranch, but the couple also own a stunning modern mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt. Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home offers 13,000...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Blake Shelton Couldn't Resist Throwing Shade At Adam Levine In Critique Of The Voice Contestant

The Voice celebrated its 500th episode last week, and one of the running themes of the NBC singing competition in its 10 years has been the intense rivalry spawned between country superstar Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Levine — who like Shelton was a coach when The Voice debuted in 2011 — left the show after Season 16, but that hasn’t stopped the two from trading barbs over each other’s professional and personal lives. In fact, Shelton couldn’t help but take a shot at his old foe as he critiqued one of his artists in the Season 21 Knockout Round.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Her Emotional Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton’s Proposal One Year Later

Gwen Stefani shared video and pictures to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her wedding proposal from Blake Shelton. “One year ago today?!” Stefani captioned a carousel of never-before-seen pictures. “October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how? [thinking face emoji] #backtothefuture #slowdown.”. Gwen posted a video...
CELEBRITIES
B98.5

Gwen Stefani Grabs a Whole Lotta Blake Shelton Onstage in Las Vegas [Watch]

Gwen Stefani opened her Las Vegas residency and husband Blake Shelton was nowhere to be found. She sure found him the next night, however. The Just a Girl Las Vegas show at the Zappos Theater started on Oct. 22 and Shelton — after some amount of urging — joined her to sing "Nobody But You" on Oct. 23. Video from fans finds the pop singer telling her crowd she loves them, but, "I love someone else even more than I love you. And his name is Blake Shelton!"
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

After Taking Stage With Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Shares How Ariana Grande Totally Trolled The Duet

There’s no escape for Blake Shelton when it comes to the trolling from his fellow coaches on The Voice, even when he’s on stage with his wife, Gwen Stefani. The Grammy winner wrapped up her Las Vegas residency recently, and with a special guest in the audience — Ariana Grande. And while Grande took time to properly fangirl over the iconic pop singer, she didn’t miss a beat when it came to dragging Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Sing It! Blake Shelton Gives Edgy Performance at 2021 CMA Awards

Slaying it solo. Blake Shelton showed off his gritty side at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The crooner, 45, performed his single “Come Back as a Country Boy” during the ceremony. He wore an all-black ensemble and played his guitar with a stormy backdrop behind him. His wife, Gwen Stefani, did not appear to be in attendance at the Nashville, Tennessee, event.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy