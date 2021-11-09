CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.8 million in its third quarter. The...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Plainview Daily Herald

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Plainview Daily Herald

Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) _ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $68.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Plainview Daily Herald

CSI Compressco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 29 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Plainview Daily Herald

Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.3 million. The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 9 cents per share. The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Plainview Daily Herald

FalconStor Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $374,000. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share. The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $3.3 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

