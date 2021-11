CLEVELAND — Think back to that brutal night in January when the Steelers were embarrassed in a home playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns. Ben Roethlisberger sat in the empty stadium for a long time after it ended, first with close pal Maurkice Pouncey, then by himself. He cried right there on the bench at Heinz Field, not giving a damn who saw his tears. There was frustration about the loss, disappointment because it came against the team he most enjoys beating and anguish because he thought he might have played his final game in the NFL.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO