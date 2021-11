A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost. The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles (30 kilometers) distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.“Floating in space and shining like a diamond," noted German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “We're all very thrilled, very excited.”The Dragon's entire flight was automated, with...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO