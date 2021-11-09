CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cross-Platform Data Sharing Comes From New Marketron Offering

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast media industry sales technology provider Marketron has launched a new product suite designed to leverage open APIs, connectors and custom integrations. This, Marketron says, gives its customers the ability to consolidate disparate data sources — including linear,...

