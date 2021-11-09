Cross-Platform Data Sharing Comes From New Marketron Offering

MongoDB Atlas, Atlas Data Lake, Charts, and Realm Meet Industry-Leading Compliance Guidelines. MongoDB, Inc., the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced the company’s certification for compliance with ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 on top of the existing ISO 27001:2013 certification, as well as completion of Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust and Risk (STAR) Level 2 certification. Performed by independent third-party auditors for MongoDB Atlas, Atlas Data Lake, Charts, and Realm, these certifications are evidence of the Company’s commitment to meet a stringent set of requirements around security and privacy. These certifications demonstrate the maturity of MongoDB’s processes and programs against the highest international standards and further demonstrate MongoDB’s ongoing commitment to ensure customers’ security and privacy.
