November is our driest month of the year and last weekend’s nor’easter dropped 2-4″ of rain. There will be NOTHING like that this weekend. Yet, we could see a few scattered showers south of Jacksonville Saturday afternoon and early evening. These will be brief and if you don’t receive any rain before 6 p.m., you won’t. Cold front will push in dry air quickly after 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO