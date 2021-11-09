Outgoing Board of Supervisors Present Redistricting Maps Seem Built To Target Historic Civic Groups After Election Loss In Pittsylvania County – Mike Swanson
For the past several years, the seven member Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has been dominated by a block of supervisors all working together in unison to dominate the county government, operating like a little club or political machine. Voters last week, though, demanded change when they voted against two of...wallstreetwindow.com
Comments / 0