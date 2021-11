The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. As well as LSU played last weekend against Alabama, the Tigers have lost four of their last five games, and now they have to face Arkansas without at least 13 players who started multiple times this season. That’s not a recipe for success, especially as LSU stretches its quarterback competition into the game. LSU will play hard. Arkansas looks more stable.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO