Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood Among 2021 CMA Awards Presenters

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Lady A and Florida Georgia Line are all among the country acts who will present at the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced those names and a slew of others on Monday (Nov. 8), ahead of the Wednesday night (Nov. 10)...

Mashed

Instagram Is Swooning Over Trisha Yearwood's Celebration With Garth Brooks

Recently, Trisha Yearwood shared a picture of herself standing with her husband Garth Brooks on Instagram. Now, as they're married, pictures of the two country singers together isn't exactly rare. However, the occasion for this picture was that the Grand Ole Opry was celebrating its 5,000th broadcast, and as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, both Yearwood and Brooks performed. The show was streamed by fellow country singer Chris Janson to YouTube. You can watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood accompany each other at around the one-hour, 40-minute mark.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Date Night: A Kevin Costner Concert

Garth Brooks took his wife Trisha Yearwood on a date night to Indiana recently to take in a concert by actor and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his band Modern West. Trisha posted a photo of herself donning a Yellowstone baseball hat. She wrote, “The hubs took me to see @modernwest last night! They played Nashville… Indiana that is! Thanks for a great time! #datenight @BCMusicCenter #nashville #indiana.”
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Stunning Bobbie Gentry Tribute Is Turning Heads

You could argue that no one in country music combines icon and mystery as much as Bobbie Gentry. She'll be remembered for as long as we keep playing recorded music for her 1967 hit "Ode to Billie Joe," which reached No. 1 — not on the country chart but the big Billboard Hot 100 chart (via Billboard). Radio DJs at the time didn't know who the woman behind "Ode to Billie Joe" was, or whether her haunting song ("Billie Joe MacAllister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge") was country, soul, or funk, according to The Guardian. "I just sing Southern," Gentry said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Trisha Yearwood’s Pups Have Amazing Halloween Costumes

Halloween boasts plenty of spooky traditions to pick from. You can go bobbing for apples or maybe even carve a pumpkin or two. We put together this playlist to bump while you’re at it. Still, you might be wondering what your favorite country stars are up to and how they’re celebrating this year. Brittany and Jason Aldean put together a pretty solid couple’s costume as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton that might be hard to beat. What about the iconic duo Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, though?
PETS
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Is White Hot In Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CMA Awards

Look who’s here! Just hours after finding out that she won her first-ever CMA Award, Kelsea Ballerini was dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the big show on Nov. 10. Kelsea Ballerini came to slay with her look at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards! The 28-year-old walked the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. She wore a Valdrin Sahiti white dress with corset-style midsection and long sleeves. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, which allowed Kelsea to show some major leg and reveal her clear heels. To go with her stunning outfit, Kelsea had her hair styled in in a low, sleek bun, with a part to the side. Her look was complete with dark eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The star was styled by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan using Nexxus. Plus, she also posed with her hubby, Morgan Evans, on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Turns Heads With Sultry CMA Look

Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Mercedes in the Morning

On the show we had Kelsea Ballerini join the show!. Mercedes and J.C., talked to Kelsea about the new single "I Quit Drinking," the first song she ever wrote was for her mom on Mother's Day because she forget a Mother's Day present, as a kid she always wanted to be a vet and didn't think she could be a singer, being on tour with the Jonas Brothers, who is the most roastable Jonas Brother, having an Australian husband and how she makes fun of him with saying 'Mate', and her new poetry book called "Feel Your Way Through" that is releasing soon.
MUSIC
Billboard

Darius Rucker's Advice for CMA Host Luke Bryan and Why He Can't Wait for February's Theater Tour

“Have fun! You’re going to rehearse your butt off, but go have fun with it because if you don’t, it looks like you’re not having fun with it,” he says. Rucker knows what he’s talking about. He and Reba McEntire hosted the awards ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, last year. The only thing he is sad about for Bryan is that he doesn’t have McEntire as his co-pilot. “The thing I remember the most from last year is all through rehearsals and and the whole show how giving Reba was,” Rucker says. "She was so awesome to work with. She was an amazingly professionally wonderful human being.”
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Darius Rucker Plots Theater Tour In 2022

Darius Rucker will head out on an intimate theater tour in 2022. The 12-city trek will open at The Met in Philadelphia on Thursday, February 17th and close on April 1st at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans with opening act Caylee Hammack. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.
PERFORMING ARTS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2021 CMA Awards Winners — Full List

The first of the 2021 CMA Awards winners have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors. The Country Music Association began revealing some of the winners early on Wednesday (Nov. 10), announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney had won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration on "Half of My Hometown." It's Ballerini's first-ever CMA Award.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kelsea Ballerini Wins First-Ever CMA Awards; Takes Home 2 Awards

It was a big night for Kelsea Ballerini who took him not one, but two CMA awards before the show even began. Before the 2021 CMA Awards aired on ABC, it was announced that Ballerini won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her hit single “half of my hometown,” featuring fellow East Tennessee superstar Kenny Chesney.
MUSIC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Darius Rucker Live’ tour dates announced for 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s own Darius Rucker is planning to hit the road after announcing tour dates for “Darius Rucker Live” set for early 2022. Rucker will be visiting well-known venues across the country along with special guest Caylee Hammack for intimate theater performances. “It’s been a dream of mine for a while to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Variety

Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs Top CMA Awards, as Jennifer Hudson and Mickey Guyton Steal the Show

Chris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night, but the Country Music Association reserved its top prize for Luke Combs, who won entertainer of the year for the first time. “(Presenter) Alan Jackson said my name twice just now,” marveled Combs, accepting entertainer of the year as the telecast slipped across the three-hour point. “i have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now…I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs had premiered a brand new song...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Looks Back On A Funny Family Thanksgiving Mix-Up

Thanksgiving is a day when the food takes center stage, and the turkey is the absolute star of the show. From the mashed potatoes and stuffing to the cranberry sauce and green bean casserole, we want each element to contribute positively to our taste buds' memories. When you put so much time and effort into one meal and so many people you love gather under one roof, you want it to be special. However, we're only human. The entire meal is rarely perfect and often includes a combination of delicious successes, so-so dishes, or even some epic failures.
CELEBRITIES
