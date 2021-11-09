CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

By Jordan Unger
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Richland County Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 159 in Perry Township.

According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semi-truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the trailer.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene. Another person who was with him, as well as three horses in the trailer, weren’t injured.

The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

The incident report didn’t mention any charges at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

The crash is under investigation.

WKBN

Officials explain why Amber Alert was not immediately issued after 5-year-old girl was taken from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The alert was canceled Friday when […]
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

