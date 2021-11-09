Katie Britt makes campaign stop at Cullman Republican meeting

Katie Britt, candidate for United States senate, spoke at the Cullman County Republican Party breakfast Saturday. Amy Henderson

United States Senate candidate Katie Boyd Britt made a campaign stop at the Cullman County Republican Party breakfast this weekend where she hit on her campaign themes of faith, family and freedom and touched on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.

Britt is one of five Republicans seeking to fill the vacancy being left by Sen. Richard Shelby, who announced he would not be running again after holding the seat since 1987.

Britt, whose resume includes working as Shelby’s chief of staff and most recently as director of the Alabama Business Council, said she draws on the values instilled in her growing up in Elba, where her parents were small business owners. “The best thing that government can do is get out of the way,” she said.

By helping out in her father’s hardware store, she said, “I learned a lot about the American dream.” Her mother owned and ran a dance studio. “When you’re a small business owner, you do everything,” she said. “I learned the value of hard work.”

Britt said the cancel culture, “is real,” and said social media companies are “working to cancel conservative, Christian thought.”

“If we don’t wake up they will end up canceling our country,” she said.

Britt drew applause when she said the borders need to be “sealed and secured.”

“We must build the wall, build it tall and secure our borders,” she said.

Britt, who is married to Cullman native and former University of Alabama football player, Will Britt, also drew applause for her comments on China’s theft of American intellectual property. “We need leaders that will hold China accountable, catch up and leave them in the dust,” she said.

Of the vaccine mandate, Britt said, “It’s targeted towards law abiding, hard working Americans.”

She praised Rep. Randall Shedd for his leadership on expanding rural broadband in Alabama and noted that broadband internet is needed for education, medical care and agriculture.