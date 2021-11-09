CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA predicts nearly 3M Floridians will travel for Thanksgiving

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA predicts nearly 3 million Floridians will travel for Thanksgiving, which is a 13% rebound from last year.

A lot of people will be hitting the roads.

AAA said drivers can expect an 8% increase in cars on the road on Thanksgiving.

If you have not finalized your holiday travel plans, you may want to do that now.

Here are some tips:

  • Monday and Thursday are generally the lightest and least expensive travel days.
  • Book your flight about two weeks before Thanksgiving for the best fare.
  • Prepare for roads and airports to be busy.

Many people will be coming to Orlando since it is the top destination, which is great news for the tourism industry.

One thing to keep in mind if you plan to drive anywhere — AAA said gas prices are likely to remain high through the holiday season.

Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been this high since 2013.

