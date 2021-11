Police in Buffalo say that the death of an 18-year-old found in a basement was caused by homicide. The teen's body was found in a home on Lower East Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood. Officers found the corpse when they responded to a call at the home around 3:20 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The unidentified teen's death is the 62nd homicide in Buffalo this year. If you have any information that can help police make an arrest, please call or text the Buffalo Police Department's tip line at (716) 847-2255. My thoughts go out to the teen's family and friends. A loss of life is sad at any age, but losing someone so young is tragic.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO