Once again, the University of Wyoming is in the Bass-O-Matic. Opinion — The Bass-O-Matic first appeared in a “Saturday Night Live” skit with Dan Aykroyd. Aykroyd portrayed a late-night TV salesperson promoting a fish homogenizer. A noteworthy feature is that he does not interact much with the hapless fish, which he pops into the blender whole. After whizzing it up, the result is a none-too-appetizing glass of khaki glop containing bone, guts, scales, muscle, brain, eyeballs and gills.There is a little something for everyone.

COLLEGES ・ 18 DAYS AGO