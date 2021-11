UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev says he wants to make a December return, and he is taking aim at the UFC welterweight top-10. Chimaev is one of the hottest fighters in the sport right now after winning his first four UFC fights by stoppage, including a vicious submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. It was the type of quality victory that moved Chimaev into the top-15 rankings in the stacked UFC welterweight division, and now he is hoping that he gets a step up in competition for his next fight. That may or may not include a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, which is what he wants more than anything, but even if he doesn’t get the title shot against Usman, he figures to get a top-10 opponent.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO