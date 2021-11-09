Accident causes power outages in section of George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An accident has shutdown the northbound and southbound lanes in the 4900 block of George Washington Highway.

Portsmouth Police say they were notified the accident around 2:49 a.m. after a report of a vehicle knocking down a power lane.

Dominion has reported nearly 500 people are without power. No injuries have been reported.

