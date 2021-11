We explore the game-changing ideas to save the world that are happening right here in London. Is sustainable power a shit idea? Yes! No, really. A new scheme from Thames Water and Kingston Council involves tapping excess heat from the sewage treatment process to power homes. The first scheme of its kind in England, it’s currently in the process of getting funding, but if successful, it will provide a green way of heating new homes in Kingston’s Cambridge Road Estate. It would then be rolled out more widely in Kingston town centre. Could the whole capital one day be turbocharged by turds? We can only dream…

