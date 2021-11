When you think of Outback Steakhouse, what menu item comes to mind first (and we don’t mean the steak)? And does it happen to be an item off of their appetizer section?. Honestly, when it comes to Outback Steakhouse, our first thought is almost always their Bloomin’ Onion (seriously, you can never go wrong with fried onion petals with a tangy dipping sauce). And that’s a good thing, because on November 11 for Veterans Day, the steakhouse is honoring our active duty military members and veterans with that delicious appetizer as part of their deal.

