Broome County, NY

No Charges in Fatal Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision on George F. Highway

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
New York State Police say no criminal charges will be filed after a homeless man was hit by two vehicles and killed on the George F. Highway in the Town of Union...

