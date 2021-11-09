No Charges in Fatal Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision on George F. Highway

New York State Police are investigating a crash on a rural stretch of road between Port Crane and Sanitaria Springs on November 11 that sent the driver to the hospital. Port Crane Fire and Broome Ambulance crews were also called to the area around the 400 block of Route 7B at around 9:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a rollover crash with a person ejected from the vehicle.

PORT CRANE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO