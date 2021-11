While Tesla clings onto EV dominance, more competitors are creeping out of the woodwork, and we're not talking about big players such as GM and Volkswagen, but more obscure brands from China such as EV upstarts Aiways, and Weimar Cars. Weimar already has four models under its belt, including the M6, a Tesla Model Y competitor which the company claims is China's first mass-produced self-driving vehicle with OTA upgrade technology. Weimar Cars has been making bold claims about its car's self-driving capability, and its latest model, the M7, is claiming to be a level 5 capable car. We all know that fully-autonomous cars are coming soon, but are Weimar Cars jumping the gun?

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO