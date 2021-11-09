CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices on the Rise

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices in the state have risen point $0.04 per gallon in the past week....

KHON2

AAA Hawaii: Gas Price Increases Slow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to AAA Hawaii, the average gas price for Hawaii is $4.35, up one cent from last week, while the average national price is $3.42, which is unchanged from last week. Although international demand for oil remains strong, we seem to have hit a plateau in Hawaii realtive to gas prices,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
live5news.com

Gas prices rise again, but analyst predicts small drop coming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy says. The average price for in South Carolina is $3.17 per gallon. Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.
CHARLESTON, SC
WANE-TV

Rise in gas prices slowing with high prices expected to carry over to holidays, says GasBuddy

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 0.6 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.38 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 19.5 cents from a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.
wpde.com

South Carolina, national gas prices continue to rise into November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday marks the start of a new month, but gas prices are continuing a recent trend and are still climbing in South Carolina and across the nation. According to GasBuddy, The Palmetto State's prices at the pumps rose 2.2¢ per gallon over the past week, settling at an average of $3.17.
Daily Freeman

Gas prices continue to rise in Mid-Hudson, state, nation

Gasoline prices rose last week in the Mid-Hudson Valley, continuing a trend that’s been going on for weeks, according to GasBuddy.com. Mid-Hudson Valley averages Monday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $3.52 per gallon in Ulster County, up 2 cents from a week earlier; $3.52 in Dutchess County, up 3 cents; $3.54 in Greene County, up 2 cents; and $3.46 in Columbia County, up 4 cents.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
eastidahonews.com

Idaho gas prices drop two cents while U.S. average rises

IDAHO FALLS — It was a tale of two cents at the pumps this week – while Idaho drivers saved a couple of pennies when they stopped to fill up, drivers in other parts of the country paid a couple more than they did last week. According to AAA, Idaho’s...
IDAHO STATE
pinalcentral.com

Gas prices increase again in Arizona, around nation at large

PHOENIX (AP) — Drivers in Arizona and around the nation are still seeing prices at the pump go up amid increasing demand. AAA Arizona says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Sunday was $3.52, up 7 cents from a week ago. Arizona drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time.
ARIZONA STATE
News 12

Pump Patrol: Gas prices on the rise across the Hudson Valley

News 12's Michelle Brown hit the roads to check out the rising gas prices across the Hudson Valley. According to AAA, the average gas price is around $3.75 per gallon in Westchester County and around $3.64 per gallon in Rockland County. Experts say the growing cost of crude oil is...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
abcnews4.com

South Carolina gas prices drop by a cent after rising for months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Finally, South Carolina drivers are seeing a tiny bit of relief at the pumps. On Monday, GasBuddy announced that fuel prices in The Palmetto State dropped by a cent, settling at an average of $3.15 per gallon. Meanwhile, the national average crept higher by 1.8¢ per...
KTLA

Gas prices continue to rise, most expensive average is in Bay Area

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon. The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges. Nationwide, […]
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Rising Gas Price Update 11/09/2021, See Lowest Prices in Bulloch

Georgians have been seeing a rise in prices at the pump, particularly over the past couple of months. We posted an update on September 13 that showed the average price to be $2.973. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia today is $3.246, an 18 cent increase from a month ago at $3.058. Nationally, the price is $3.419 today, a 15 cent increase from a month ago. One year ago, we were paying an average of just $1.919 in Georgia and $2.111 nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Since October 2020, gas prices have increased by more than a dollar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices have been a hot bed of discussion as of late in the U.S., but how much has it increased since October last year? According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it was $2.25 in October 2020, jump one year later and it is at $3.38.
FARGO, ND
Valley News

Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For Fifth Time in Six Days

RIVERSIDE - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the fifth time in six days, increasing 1.8 cents to $4.576, its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2012. The average price has increased 6.3 cents over the past six days, including 1.6 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 21.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.46 greater than one year ago. The 2012 figure included stations in San Bernardino County. The week-to-week increase is higher than the previous two weeks because of two factors, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. ``Our sources tell us that some Southern California ref.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

