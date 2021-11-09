Gas Prices#On The Rise

Georgians have been seeing a rise in prices at the pump, particularly over the past couple of months. We posted an update on September 13 that showed the average price to be $2.973. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia today is $3.246, an 18 cent increase from a month ago at $3.058. Nationally, the price is $3.419 today, a 15 cent increase from a month ago. One year ago, we were paying an average of just $1.919 in Georgia and $2.111 nationally.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO