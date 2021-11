Here’s a whale of a tale: Alberto, of Disney and Pixar’s Luca, is getting his very own spinoff short titled Ciao Alberto. In a trailer that Disney released today, fans will get caught up on Alberto’s life with Massimo in Portorosso. We see Alberto as he writes a postcard to his best friend, Luca, and gives him updates on his new life where he is loving his job and catching massive amounts of fish, referring to himself as “the greatest fisherman in the world”. Alberto is also seen delivering fish via bicycle wagon to the locals in the village, playing soccer with fellow kids (with his sea-monster advantage), and making tomato sauce for Massimo – which goes comically wrong.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO