Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after “Rust” shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin is demanding production companies in Hollywood hire more police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.
Actor Alec Baldwin is demanding production companies in Hollywood hire more police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0