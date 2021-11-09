CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after “Rust” shooting

By Felicia Bolton
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago



Actor Alec Baldwin is demanding production companies in Hollywood hire more police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.

Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
