Jurors ended a second day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict in the bribery trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Robert Henon. The panel of seven women and five men spent seven hours working behind closed doors, occasionally asking U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, in notes, to send back evidence for them to review. Twice during the day, they emerged from their deliberation room with questions, asking the judge to review his legal instructions on bribery and honest services fraud — the central charges in the case.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO