CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Inside the Tampa Museum of Art's epic expansion

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nx74n_0cr2VSI000

The Tampa Museum of Art unveiled impressive plans for a $68 million expansion and redevelopment of its building and land on Curtis Hixon Park, adding about 51,000 square feet of new space to the existing 25,000-square-foot museum.

  • The most striking feature will be a luminous suspended event space thrusting toward the river from a new crystalline, four-story structure — calling to mind the Bill Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock.
  • New York-based architects Weiss/Manfredi , a firm noted for iconic landmarks like the Seattle Art Museum's Olympic Sculpture Park and the Brooklyn Botanical Garden's visitor center, is designing the building.

Driving the news: Arts boosters couldn't contain their excitement at a press conference yesterday, even touting the project as the missing piece in Tampa's identity.

  • "In Tampa, we've been rather conservative with our architecture," said Diane Jacob, chair of the TMA’s governing board of trustees. "This is anything but conservative … This is something that will get national and worldwide attention."

Details: The expansion will start next year after a $12 million renovation of the existing museum is complete. Construction is expected to wrap up by 2024, adding:

  • New lobby open on both the Curtis Hixon side and Gasparilla Plaza side.
  • 150-seat auditorium
  • Sculpture terrace visible from the Riverwalk
  • Event space large enough for 500-person dinners with panoramic views of downtown Tampa.
  • New rooftop event space opening directly to the terrace featuring a bar and demonstration kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rGcX_0cr2VSI000 Rendering courtesy of Tampa Museum of Art

The big picture: The expansion is focused on reflecting Tampa's diversity by opening the museum to the community and surrounding environment, including the new development immediately north of the museum.

  • The project — 80% privately funded, with the remainder coming from a CRA grant and Hillsborough County — aims to draw more tourism and help the museum become sustainable through income generating spaces.

Expansion by the numbers:

  • Increases the education space from 1,400 square feet to more than 12,000 square feet, allowing the museum to increase the number of students it serves per year from 6,000 to 24,000.
  • Exhibition and collection space grows from 14,800 square feet to more than 43,000 square feet — adding five galleries, a renovated sculpture gallery, a flexible multimedia gallery space and an art exhibition program within the special events ballroom.

The bottom line: This is a huge development for a city that has long lagged in important cultural opportunities, and it's another remarkable piece of architecture reconnecting downtown Tampa to the Hillsborough River.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoping out potential options for Michelin Stars in Tampa

The Michelin Guide — known around the world for the rigor of its restaurant inspectors and the prestige of its stars — will begin a Florida edition covering Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay next year.Florida will be Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.🔮 Selene thinks these spots could be worth a look:Rocca in Tampa was awarded the first-ever "10" by Tampa Bay Times restaurant critic Helen Freund.Timpano Hyde Park — completely booked for weekend dinners.Edison Food + Drink LabUleleUrban StillhouseBen is feeling like the stars could align for Bern's, Rooster & The Till and Mise en Place.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Convention Center starts major renovation

Construction has started on a $38 million renovation of the Tampa Convention Center, the largest improvement since the waterfront building opened in 1990.What's new: The Tampa Riverwalk has been rerouted north of the building while development firm Skanska builds 18 waterfront meeting rooms covering 18,000 square feet on two levels and overlooking the Hillsborough River, with a terrace and outdoor space.Construction should be finished by June 2023.Of note: The construction schedule was planned to accommodate normal Gasparilla festivities.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Whose 'Tampa Baes' are these?

👋 Selene here! "Tampa Baes" premiered on Amazon Prime over the weekend, and as a lesbian in Tampa Bay, I had to check it out.The show isn't as bad as I anticipated, since I'm still reeling from "Life's Rewards."My main gripe: If there wasn't so much b-roll footage of scenes around Tampa and St. Pete, I would have no idea where this show takes place. The queer culture they're talking about is definitely not what I've experienced.Bae myth 1: One of the Baes, Cuppie, opens the show talking about the thriving lesbian scene in Tampa.Where? I would like to see...
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Four more eateries coming to Water Street

Four new food and drink concepts signed leases recently at Water Street Tampa. The most interesting newcomer is The Pearl, a restaurant, tavern and oyster room from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, the company behind Ocean Prime. Opening in fall 2022 on the ground floor of residential tower Heron, it will feature...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

World's oldest bottlenose dolphin Still missing

Researchers haven’t seen old Nicklo — so named for the nick in her lower dorsal fin — since 2017, when at 67 she was found to be the oldest bottlenose dolphin on record, the Bradenton Herald reports. ​​ ​​Flashback: Before her disappearance, Nicklo was an active member of the Sarasota Bay dolphin community, which includes about 170 dolphins between the southern end of Tampa Bay and Venice.Researchers from the Chicago Zoological Society's Sarasota Dolphin Research Program have been studying local dolphins for 50 years and named Nicklo years ago.They pulled a tooth in 1984 to determine her age.What happened: No one is sure, but since dolphins tend to stay in the same area for life, Nicklo is presumed dead. She was last spotted in 2017.Researcher Dr. Randy Wells tells Axios that Sarasota Bay's next-oldest dolphin is in its 50s. There could be unobserved dolphins older than Nicklo out there, but no one has recorded them.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Your Halloweekend Guide in Tampa Bay

If overpriced Halloween parties scare you, have no fear. There's so many free or cheap ways to celebrate around Tampa Bay this weekend.Tampa: Haunted Carnival: Come early with the family for carnival rides, a giant ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and fun food. $10,000 in cash and prizes are being given away in costume contests. Beware: After 7pm the carnival evolves into "an elevated risqué spooky experience" with concerts from Carnage, Duke Dumont and Malaa. 4-11pm Friday, 2-11pm Saturday and 2-9pm Sunday at Armature Works. $5-10.Haunted Wharf: Sparkman's Wharf becomes an ​​eerie maze plagued with pirate spirits, sea-dwelling humans and sinister...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Circus could return animal-free in 2023

The pandemic might've saved the circus.What’s happening: Word got out that Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment has plans to revive the Greatest Show on Earth in 2023 for a modern audience.And that means a circus with no animals.Flashback: Feld Entertainment — which also runs shows like Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Sesame Street Live — cancelled its Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 2017 under increasing pressure from animal rights groups.They called the final show in Tampa the last act for an enterprise that started in 1870, when the Ringling boys of McGregor, Iowa, heard calliope music spilling from...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mamamia Gelato debuts in Tampa

👋 Selene here! I have once again eaten a food I would like to tell you about. Mamamia Gelato just opened under the Artistry apartments in downtown St. Pete. I immediately fell in love. The gelato is unbelievably creamy and the owner, Nice, is just as sweet. Flavors to try: Speculoos crunch, Mamamia (chocolate, almond and pistachio) and Hazelnut.Everything is made in-house with ingredients from Italy (minus the milk and sugar) including their cones, which also come in chocolate, cherry and pistachio flavors.They also make crepes, waffles and other baked goods.About Mamamia: This is the shop's first location in Tampa Bay, but they plan to open six more throughout the area. Nice tells me they're looking at Tampa and St. Pete Beach.The franchise has three other U.S. locations in Miami and others throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.🍦 Stop in and say hi to Nice for us! You won't regret it.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Art Museum#The Tampa Museum Of Art#Weiss Manfredi#The Seattle Art Museum#Tma#Cra
Axios Tampa Bay

That time the Rolling Stones almost wrecked Clearwater

"Screaming teen-age fans of the Rolling Stones rioted here last night, bombarding a police cordon with toilet paper, giant firecrackers and smoke bombs.""Last night" was May 6, 1965, and that paragraph led the next day's coverage in the Tampa Tribune of the Stones' show at Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater.Why it matters: The Stones play Raymond James on Friday as they near the end of the "No Filter" tour, and we'd be negligent if we didn't remind you of the band's first local show.Flashback: Florida journalists didn’t know what to make of the Stones."They don’t believe in bathing ("it’s bad...
CLEARWATER, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

What to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

🏚 Saturday Block pARTy: Check out the Studios at 5663's haunted interactive exhibit, which might even feature a spooky Bob Ross. Plus a costume contest. Saturday from 7-10pm, as well as Oct. 29-31, in Pinellas Park. Masks required. $5 suggested donation.🏝 Discover the Island: Learn from experts on the Edgemont Key's rich history dating back to the 1800s, listen to folk music by members of the Egmont Key Shanty Singers and eat "the best hot dogs on the island." Saturday and Sunday. Ferry service from Fort DeSoto from 9am-2pm. Last return ferry at 4pm. $15-30.🐾 Party for the Paws: Compete "fur" prizes in a doggie costume contest and dig into the tie-dye station. Saturday 6-9pm at Bayboro Brewing in downtown St. Pete. Free!🦋 Dade City Monarch Butterfly Festival: A celebration of Dade City's commitment to becoming a Monarch City USA, the festival includes presentations, live displays and hands-on kids' activities.Saturday 10am-3pm in Hibiscus Park. Free!Looking for Tampa Events? ThatsSoTampa has a pretty nice list!
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Rethinking Tampa's "blank canvas"

There's a nearly vacant boulevard that cuts right through the heart of downtown Tampa featuring beautiful shade trees, wide sidewalks, very little traffic ... and virtually no activity.Designed in the 1980s, Marion Street is a transit artery for city buses through the middle of downtown that is closed to cars. And since there's no car traffic, there's also been no business development.No sidewalk cafés, shoe-shine kiosks or newsstands. It's an urban canyon lined by the bare backs of buildings.Yes, but: Only three buses per hour use it now, so the mile-long Marion Street exists only as a shadow road, a...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Could parklets completely change downtown Tampa Bay?

Two years into a pandemic-altered lifestyle, downtown planners have learned people really love one temporary change — outdoor dining at "parklets" or "streeteries."The future of parklets was a hot topic at this week's 67th annual International Downtown Association convention in Tampa.Flashback: When downtown traffic dropped off in 2020, U.S. cities rushed to transform unused parking spaces into outdoor seating.The move helped restaurants and cafes survive, but was largely unregulated and meant to be temporary.What's new: The parklets are popular. A survey of mayors by website Governing showed that 92 percent created new space for outdoor dining and 34 percent planned...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Axios Tampa Bay

How to step up your Halloween display

Florida Politics editor Peter Schorsch loves putting up Halloween displays at his St. Petersburg house but didn't realize how much his neighbors loved the tradition until he heard someone ask, "Is the big pink house doing Halloween lights?" That's when he knew he had to step up his game.His advice for decorations:1. Be tasteful: Schorsch's wife, Michelle Todd, had a health scare this year and asked him not to do graveyard decorations. "I think there's a difference between scary and morbid," Schorsch tells Axios.2. Don't rush: Schorsch says his collection has snowballed into three storage units of decorations. It takes...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

100 years ago: A long walk to Tampa

One hundred years ago today, "a pink-checked youth of about twenty-one," a veteran of "the World war," walked into the Tampa Tribune offices to report he had walked to town ... from York, Pennsylvania. His name was Henry Shanabrough, and he'd walked more than 1,000 miles on foot. He told the editors his plan was to turn around and walk home, then maybe head west in the spring.Coincidentally, that same month, a niche architectural journal ran a story called "An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning."A young conservationist named Benton MacKaye called for the construction of the Appalachian Trail, a protected natural footpath which roughly follows Shanabrough's route south.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Barrier-island gem hits market near Sarasota

This island retreat flows seamlessly from indoor to outdoor living on one of Florida's hidden gems, Casey Key.The 1.5-acre property lists for $14 million.Address: 1906 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, FL 34275. The property, including the guest house, is made up of 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half-bathrooms. Original Structure: Built in 2000, the house underwent a full carbon-reducing renovation recently.Upgrades to reduce carbon footprint include Lutron lighting, a Galvalume metal roof, travertine flooring, electric car charging station and a temperature controlled garage. Outdoors: A 5-hole putting green, stone paved patios, gardens, gazebo and a bayside seawall that spans nearly 300 feet with a deep-water protected boat basin that can support vessels up to 43 feet. Other details that caught our eye:  Up-lighting, sun-light, all the lights.Wood ceiling panels in the front carport and inside the house. 800 feet of private deeded beach.Access to both the Intercoastal waterway and the Gulf give you views of both sunrise and sunset.Listed by: Lisa Napolitano and Valerie Dall'Acqua of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice and Downtown Sarasota offices. The porch overlooking the Key. Courtesy Coastal Home Photography
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
453
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy