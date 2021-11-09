CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Beloved dolphin Winter is under the weather

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rw8OO_0cr2VIhy00

Winter is sick.

The area's beloved dolphin with a prosthetic tail — made famous by the Pulitzer-nominated St. Petersburg Times story and the 2011 family film Dolphin Tale — is under close watch at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after the Animal Care Team noticed Winter acting strange last week.

  • Tests suggest the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, the aquarium announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Winter was found tangled in a crab trap in Mosquito Lagoon in 2005. She lost her tail but learned to use a prosthetic and has inspired visitors from around the world.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoping out potential options for Michelin Stars in Tampa

The Michelin Guide — known around the world for the rigor of its restaurant inspectors and the prestige of its stars — will begin a Florida edition covering Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay next year.Florida will be Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.🔮 Selene thinks these spots could be worth a look:Rocca in Tampa was awarded the first-ever "10" by Tampa Bay Times restaurant critic Helen Freund.Timpano Hyde Park — completely booked for weekend dinners.Edison Food + Drink LabUleleUrban StillhouseBen is feeling like the stars could align for Bern's, Rooster & The Till and Mise en Place.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

New express curbside drop-off coming to TPA

Tampa International Airport is unveiling the first "express curbside" concept in the United States in two weeks.What's new: The Blue Express Curbside lanes, between the long-term garage and the main terminal, will allow passengers with a digital ticket and carry-on to jump on a dedicated escalator starting Nov. 16.The new express route skips the curbside luggage chaos and those ticket-counter traffic jams to deliver passengers directly to the gate shuttles.Why it matters: The eight express lanes — four for arrivals, four for departures — will allow the airport to increase capacity as it nears the start of COVID-delayed construction on Airside D.Arriving passengers who haven't checked bags no longer have to descend into the baggage claim area and can instead take an escalator right to their ride.What they're saying: "It's part of the history of the airport's legacy and innovation, these curbs," TIA VP of Planning and Design Jeff Siddle told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. "They will be the first anywhere in the United States at any airport.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mamamia Gelato debuts in Tampa

👋 Selene here! I have once again eaten a food I would like to tell you about. Mamamia Gelato just opened under the Artistry apartments in downtown St. Pete. I immediately fell in love. The gelato is unbelievably creamy and the owner, Nice, is just as sweet. Flavors to try: Speculoos crunch, Mamamia (chocolate, almond and pistachio) and Hazelnut.Everything is made in-house with ingredients from Italy (minus the milk and sugar) including their cones, which also come in chocolate, cherry and pistachio flavors.They also make crepes, waffles and other baked goods.About Mamamia: This is the shop's first location in Tampa Bay, but they plan to open six more throughout the area. Nice tells me they're looking at Tampa and St. Pete Beach.The franchise has three other U.S. locations in Miami and others throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.🍦 Stop in and say hi to Nice for us! You won't regret it.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

100 years ago: A long walk to Tampa

One hundred years ago today, "a pink-checked youth of about twenty-one," a veteran of "the World war," walked into the Tampa Tribune offices to report he had walked to town ... from York, Pennsylvania. His name was Henry Shanabrough, and he'd walked more than 1,000 miles on foot. He told the editors his plan was to turn around and walk home, then maybe head west in the spring.Coincidentally, that same month, a niche architectural journal ran a story called "An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning."A young conservationist named Benton MacKaye called for the construction of the Appalachian Trail, a protected natural footpath which roughly follows Shanabrough's route south.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
453
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy