Beloved dolphin Winter is under the weather

Winter is sick.

The area's beloved dolphin with a prosthetic tail — made famous by the Pulitzer-nominated St. Petersburg Times story and the 2011 family film Dolphin Tale — is under close watch at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after the Animal Care Team noticed Winter acting strange last week.

Tests suggest the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, the aquarium announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Winter was found tangled in a crab trap in Mosquito Lagoon in 2005. She lost her tail but learned to use a prosthetic and has inspired visitors from around the world.