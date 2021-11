Farming and producing an agricultural product such as wine has never been easy. Although few, if any, studies exist that focus solely on those owning or operating vineyards, the data highlighting increases in mental health issues and suicides for agriculturalists is disturbing. A 2020 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study showed suicide rates for farmers were 43 per 100,000, compared to an average of 27 per 100,000 across all occupations. Those numbers are expected to increase over the coming years.

