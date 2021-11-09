Deadline to get fully vaccinated in time for holidays nears

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of reports that unauthorized emails from a legitimate FBI address were sent to thousands of organizations. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," the FBI said in a statement Saturday. "This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO