CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DeSantis introduces vaccine mandate-fighting bills

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B85F4_0cr2V1ms00

Gov. Ron DeSantis has outlined the four pieces of legislation he's fighting for in next week's special session — his latest effort to combat vaccine mandates by the Biden administration.

The bills he wants, per Florida Politics :

SB2 and HB 1B would require employers to give staff five reasons to opt out of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including pregnancy, expected pregnancy, religious reasons or immunity from previous infection as determined by a lab test, as well as those who are willing to be tested periodically and wear PPE.

  • Employers who fire people for refusing to get vaccinated would be fined up to $50,000, unless the employees are reinstated.

SB 4B and HB 3B would give a public records exemption to workers' medical and religious information in cases where their employer is being investigated for violating the opt-out law.

SB 6B and HB 5B would lay the groundwork for Florida to withdraw from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and start its own occupational safety and health issues administration.

SB 8B and HB 7B would delete the provision in a Florida law that allows the state health officer to mandate vaccines during a public health emergency.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Illinois Residents Could Face Consequences for Refusing Vaccine Mandate Under New Law

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday an update to current state law from the 1970s that allows consequences to be enforced on individual workers who refuse to comply with coronavirus-related mandates regarding vaccines, masks, and testing. In a statement, Pritzker argued that masks, vaccines, and testing requirements were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis announces Florida’s legal challenge to OSHA vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced Thursday that Florida will present a legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s order mandating companies with more than 100 employees require vaccinations for their workers. “The state of Florida will be joining with Georgia and Alabama as well as...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure aimed at closing loophole that could allow people to skirt workplace vaccine mandates

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a controversial measure aimed at preventing people from using a decades-old law to avoid COVID-19 vaccination mandates by citing moral or religious objections. The change to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act comes as lawsuits have challenged vaccination requirements from the government and private employers by referencing a law that was ...
CHICAGO, IL
usf.edu

DeSantis calls special session to push back on federal vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed lawmakers to return to Tallahassee on Nov. 15 for a special session to push back against White House attempts to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mid-November session, which will overlap with a week of previously scheduled legislative committee meetings, will focus...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Bills#Hb 1b#Ppe#Sb 8b
The Associated Press

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a new mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. An emergency rule published Friday from the state Department of Health and Senior Services would allow skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities to close for up to two years, if they are short staffed because of the vaccine requirement. They could then reopen without having to start the licensure process from scratch.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Florida will file lawsuit against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

'People are so sick of constantly being bossed around, restricted, mandated.'. Florida declared war Thursday against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, joining a handful of Republican-led states filing lawsuits to halt the controversial health order. Alongside Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Tallahassee, DeSantis vowed to protect the livelihoods of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Kavanagh, Gallagher introduce bill mandating all-electric buildings in NYS

Two Brooklyn state legislators, State Sen. Brian Kavanagh (North Brooklyn waterfront area-Lower Manhattan) and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher (D-Greenpoint-Williamsburg-Navy Yard area), at a City Hall news conference on Monday, announced the introduction of State Senate Bill S6843, the “All-Electric Building Act.”. The bill prohibits municipalities throughout the state from issuing any...
BROOKLYN, NY
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
453
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy