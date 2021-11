On the evening around 6:30pm of Nov. 8, 2021, I was driving up to our home in Kagman. Shortly after passing the San Vicente Church, I heard a very loud sound. I was wondering what that sound was but I just ignored it and kept on driving but as I drove, I realized that my car was moving very slowly, with a flopping sound. I pulled over to the closest store in San Vicente to find out what was going on with my car. To my surprise, I saw I had a flat tire. Immediately I called my husband to rescue me. As he was fixing my flat tire, three young men and a young lady wearing red T-shirts with the word “Cadet” came out of the store. They saw my husband perspiring as he was trying to loosen the nuts on the tire.

