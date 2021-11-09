Hernando police officer accused of excessive force has similar past allegations, records show

HERNANDO, Miss. — Two local attorneys said a Hernando Mississippi police officer should not be on the job and there is a pattern of abuse within the department.

FOX13 was downtown where they claimed the department has, among other things, destroyed evidence and that there is a code of silence that discourages other officers from reporting when officers violate policy.

The video of the police dog being released on Adrian Hoyle is part of a pattern of abuse, according to attorneys for him. Adrian Attornies for Hoyle, Murray Wells, and Martin Zummach, said Officer Lynn Brown continued to pursue Hoyle after the chase was called off and that Brown violated Hoyle’s rights by releasing the K9 on him.

Hoyle’s attornies said Brown and Officer Soloman beat Hoyle with closed fists and by kicking him even after Hoyle exited the car with his hands up.

”Good cops in the City of Hernando have attempted to rid that police department of this cancer. They have gone to the police chief and the mayor saying that this is not an officer that we need out on the streets, and we don’t need them out there with a dog and a gun. Many of these officers were punished for complaining about this officer,” Attorney Martin Zummach said.

The City of Hernando, according to court documents, has asked for the case to be thrown out, claiming there is no evidence and that Hoyle’s civil rights were violated.

”When I filed this lawsuit, the lawyer they hired to defend it said it’s all a sham. I would invite anyone who watches this and reads the police reports, read those two police reports and see what is a sham,” Zummach said.

FOX13 found another case in federal court involving Officer Brown.

In that case, Linda White and Kathryn Bonds, whose sons Jesse White and Kristopher Ford respectively were killed, court documents claim that Officer Brown picked up and continued a pursuit after the chase was called off by another officer. The reports claim that the continued pursuit caused the driver to drive more recklessly and the wrong way on I-55 where the car ultimately flipped, killing both Jesse and Kristopher.

”This case, coupled with the Linda White case, the similarities they were both pulled over for something minor they were ordered to terminate, and Lynn Brown pursued the car up the wrong side of I-55 where we believe he nudged the car and it landed upside down and those boys lost their lives,” Attorney Murray Wells said.

Chief Scott Worsham with Hernando PD is not commenting on the lawsuits at this time. Also, Hernando’s Mayor Chip Johnson said the city has no comment due to ongoing litigation.

