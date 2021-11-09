CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Driver Exam Stations Reopening Statewide

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — The state is gearing up to reopen dozens of driver exam stations. The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services announced Monday that five...

krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Forks Herald

Northwest Minnesota drivers license testing offices to reopen by February

Triangle Coach Service has 15 bus drivers, mostly part-timers, on its payroll and, in owner Dale Helms' estimation, could use another six at least. Would-be drivers are thwarted by more and more red tape and, more acutely, the closure of dozens of driver’s license examination stations across Minnesota, according to Helms, who is also an East Grand Forks City Council member.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

MPCA Looking To Add More Lakes, Streams To Impaired Waters List

Minnesota officials are looking to add more than three hundred streams and lakes to its impaired waters list. On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its proposed list for 2022 which includes the Root River, Vermillion River, Lake Osakis, Norway Lake and many more. The the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have to approve the list before the state can move forward with cleaning up the waterways so that they meet water quality standards. The official draft list is due on April 1st, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Tim Walz
WDVM 25

Rockville and Shady Grove Metro station reopening delayed

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents who were counting down the days for the Rockville and Shady Grove Metro stations to reopen next month, it appears riders may have to wait a little longer. Officials say due to unforeseen circumstances, the reopening has been delayed until early next year. Project managers will continue to have […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJON

Hunting Accident Leaves One Seriously Injured

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- A hunting accident in Kingston Township has left a man with serious injuries. Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the 72-thousand block of County State Aid Highway 27 just after 2:30 p.m. to find 38-year-old Michael Hendrickson of Dassel with a gunshot wound to his leg. He...
KINGSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wing
CBS Pittsburgh

3 South Hills Communities To Sue PennDOT To Halt I-79 Bridge Toll Project

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three South Hills communities along Interstate 79 are planning to file a lawsuit against PennDOT over a plan to impose a toll to pay for bridge repairs. As political editor Jon Delano has learned, the suit alleges the state failed to follow its own procedures in approving the plan and the communities want it stopped in its tracks. When PennDOT announced a plan to toll Interstate 79 in the Bridgeville area to pay for bridge repairs, it came as a huge shock to residents, local businesses and officials. It turns out nobody at the state consulted with...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
CBS Minnesota

8th Minnesota School Staffer Dies Of COVID, Matching Death Toll Of All Last School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An eighth school staff member in Minnesota has died of COVID-19 since the start of the school year roughly 10 weeks ago. Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday shows that one school staffer died of the virus in the last week. The data doesn’t show where the staffer worked. The number of COVID-19 school staff deaths this year now matches the staff death toll of all last school year. In total, 16 staffers have succumbed to the disease since August of 2020. Denise Specht, the president of the Education Minnesota union, said that every COVID-related death in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
AURORA, CO
krrw.com

Mankato Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A Mankato man dies after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, 70-year-old Mark Halverson was on the motorcycle when he collided with a pickup driven by 33-year-old Bryan Fillbrandt of Glencoe. It happened at the intersection of 3rd Ave and the Eastbound exit ramp of Highway 14 just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Halversen died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and no alcohol was detected. Fillbrandt had no reported injuries.
MANKATO, MN
CBS19

Bridge on Smith County Road 230 reopened to drivers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Road and Bridge crews have completed repairs to the bridge on County Road 230, between Arp and Chapel Hill, after a car accident caused major damage. The road was opened back up to drivers Wednesday morning. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the wreck...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
WMBF

SCDOT joins statewide cleanup campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation joined a statewide campaign Tuesday called ‘Grab a Bag SC’ to help clean up trash on roadways. The campaign is a partnership between Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride. In response to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections is...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Boston

Rain Leaves Billerica With Widespread Flooding, Downed Trees

BILLERICA (CBS) — Flooded streets and downed trees seemed to be the theme in Billerica on Friday evening. On Albion Road, a pine tree spit in two, taking down power lines with it. The storm kept 75-year-old Gary Wooster stuck on his property, because fire crews said it was not safe to go outside. “A large gust of wind came up and I heard a crack and then the power went out around 3:12 p.m. and I looked down the street and I could see it partially obstructing the road so I called the fire department and they came shortly thereafter,” Wooster said. The rain came down hard and fast. For many, the storm caught people on their way home from work, driving through huge puddles. “It was brutal bringing home my 5-year-old with all the flooding going on every street,” said Jesse Dwyer. “All flooded over. All the way on the other side of Billerica to here.”
BILLERICA, MA
CBS Denver

Technology Requirement In Infrastructure Bill Means New Cars Will Be Equipped With Anti-Drunk Driving Sensors

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the lesser known provisions in the newly-passed infrastructure bill could save thousands of lives by stopping drunk driving before it starts. It requires all new vehicles be equipped with sensors that can detect whether the driver is impaired and prevent the car from starting. (credit: CBS) Clara Shelton, a volunteer with MADD Colorado, is among those who lobbied for the requirement. Six years ago this month, her brother, Sam, was hit head-on by a drunk driver, ending his life and changing her life forever. “Ever since then I’ve been fighting,” she said. In spite of her fight, impaired driving...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Dead On St. Paul Sidewalk Died Of Natural Causes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police now say a man found dead on a downtown St. Paul sidewalk Wednesday died of natural causes after initially calling his death “suspicious.” Someone called 911 to report finding a man on sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets around 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died of natural causes, police said.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Dubuque bar reopens after alleged drunk driver crashes into building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was the first time in three weeks that anyone opened a beer at The Southend Tap, which was the same amount of time the bar spent shut down. The reopening comes after police said a drunk driver lost control of his truck and crashed it into the bar. The crash severely damaged one of the bar’s walls and a gas line.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy