Driver Exam Stations Reopening Statewide

BILLERICA (CBS) — Flooded streets and downed trees seemed to be the theme in Billerica on Friday evening. On Albion Road, a pine tree spit in two, taking down power lines with it. The storm kept 75-year-old Gary Wooster stuck on his property, because fire crews said it was not safe to go outside. “A large gust of wind came up and I heard a crack and then the power went out around 3:12 p.m. and I looked down the street and I could see it partially obstructing the road so I called the fire department and they came shortly thereafter,” Wooster said. The rain came down hard and fast. For many, the storm caught people on their way home from work, driving through huge puddles. “It was brutal bringing home my 5-year-old with all the flooding going on every street,” said Jesse Dwyer. “All flooded over. All the way on the other side of Billerica to here.”

BILLERICA, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO