Financial Reports

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Results

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord quarterly revenue of $107.4 million and also record adjusted revenue of $111.8 million. Revenue growth of 30% and organic revenue growth of 11% from the year-ago period. Net income of $5.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million. Variable marketing margin (VMM) of $37.9 million, or 35%. Reiterating...

