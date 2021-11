Successful year sign of a turning point for program as Sandy marches to the post-season. Sandy High School's football team has finished one of it's most successful seasons in school history and is heading into the playoffs with expectations to be a problem for opposing teams. Pioneer's head coach Josh Dill credits the season's success to his players' selflessness and cooperative mindset. Dill said in the beginning of the year he recognized he had a young team, but with the limited play last year due to COVID-19, the group was still unproven. "With Reynolds having to cancel for...

SANDY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO