Wins are not easy to come by in the NFL, so it must be hard to feel low after winning a game so long as one comes out healthy on the other end. However, of all those victorious over last weekend, no team is closer to smashing the panic button than the Kansas City Chiefs. After a 13-7 win over the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers in Week 9, the Chiefs' offense officially hit its lowest point of the season. The juggernaut that has carried them to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances is officially nowhere to be found.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO