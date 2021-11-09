Sonic Spaces: An Interview With Midori Takada

It’s often said that blood is thicker than water, and this is extremely true of brotherly duo, Parallels. Thomas and Julien have been producing music together for some time, and with killer results too — just as anyone who’s sampled their quite excellent jams. Produced with a real ‘rough and ready’ approach, their DIY ethos, firm refusal to compromise and conceptual side have undoubtedly showcases the guys as a production pairing of serious repute. Now based firmly in Amsterdam (and with a massively successful ADE behind them), as well as their brilliant debut LP, A. Day. At, set to drop on 11th November, we figured it a good time to put some questions to the guys. Rather refreshingly, their answers were every bit as excellent as their music too! Without further ado, our conversation with Paralllellls…

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO