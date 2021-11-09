CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sonic Spaces: An Interview With Midori Takada

The Quietus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe once-obscure Japanese minimalist, whose 1982 album Through The Looking Glass has now become one of the most celebrated ambient releases from the country, talks with Patrick St. Michel about her interest in African music, ahead of her appearance at Le Guess Who? festival. Midori Takada’s life changed drastically...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

Related
deephouseamsterdam.com

Parallels Interview

It’s often said that blood is thicker than water, and this is extremely true of brotherly duo, Parallels. Thomas and Julien have been producing music together for some time, and with killer results too — just as anyone who’s sampled their quite excellent jams. Produced with a real ‘rough and ready’ approach, their DIY ethos, firm refusal to compromise and conceptual side have undoubtedly showcases the guys as a production pairing of serious repute. Now based firmly in Amsterdam (and with a massively successful ADE behind them), as well as their brilliant debut LP, A. Day. At, set to drop on 11th November, we figured it a good time to put some questions to the guys. Rather refreshingly, their answers were every bit as excellent as their music too! Without further ado, our conversation with Paralllellls…
MUSIC
The Quietus

Angela Wai Nok Hui

Percussionist Angela Wai Nok Hui explores the sounds of toy instruments and homesickness in compositions by Timothy Cape, Gregory Emfietzis, Lucy Landymore, Angus Lee, and Jasmin Kent Rodgman. Angela Wai-Nok Hui is a classically trained percussionist and timpanist who performs as a soloist and chamber musician and collaborates with ensembles...
MUSIC
digboston.com

THE “FROSTING” INTERVIEW

Courtney Swain of Bent Knee on the Boston art rock band’s new album and adapting to the times. Adaptation has been a key word for a year-and-a-half during the COVID-19 era. Restaurants, bars, and various other establishments have had to change to keep people safe, while artists, musicians, and creative types have taken on new processes to complete projects and show their skills in fresh ways, whether in digital or physical form, or both.
BOSTON, MA
The Quietus

Nightmares on Wax

Sliding into middle-age, Nightmares on Wax hits upon a hot streak – aided and abetted by the considerable talents of Greentea Peng, OSHUN, Haile Supreme, and Shabaka Hutchings. At fifty-one years-old, Leeds-born George Evelyn has now been releasing trip-hop and techno records as Nightmares on Wax for thirty whole years....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Rousseau
NME

Silk Sonic – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight

For a group whose members’ solo albums often seem like the work of one perfectionist mastermind, Silk Sonic are an impeccably in-sync alliance. Ever since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first announced their collaboration with March’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ – a sumptuous single that features the former’s best vocal performance to date – it was clear that this was a team of two retro-obsessed musicians revelling in a deep admiration for one another.
MUSIC
The Quietus

The Things Left Unsaid: An Interview With Martha Skye Murphy

As she prepares for the final instalment in a triptych of audacious singles, the polymathic Martha Skye Murphy speaks to Patrick Clarke about deep connections, the hubris of Jeff Bezos, and the value of keeping things uncomfortable. Photos by Ceidra Moon Murphy. There is a great deal going on in...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Across The Glass Curtain: Eastbloc Music & Western Media

Recently an anonymous online pressure group accused western media of having a blindspot when it comes to culture from former Eastern Bloc countries, as well as other forms of systemic bias. Miloš Hroch investigates to what extent they have a point. Tomáš Šenkyřík portrait by Karel Čtveráček. Have you ever...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Sony Music#Sonic#Japanese#African#Wrwtfww#Rca Records#Mkwaju Ensemble#Utakata#The Looking Glass#Indonesian Gamelan
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
wonderwall.com

Richard Branson injured in 'colossal cycling crash'

Sir Richard Branson was injured after crashing his bike during a cycling challenge this week, and he's crediting his bike helmet for saving his life. The Virgin Group owner first spoke of the incident on Instagram on Nov. 9, telling his followers he was "recovering well from a colossal cycling crash."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: WALTER Dating Current WWE Superstar

It appears WALTER is dating fellow NXT UK Superstar Jinny. On Thursday, Jinny took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and WALTER at a restaurant. The photo was captioned with a heart emoji. This was quickly followed by WALTER also posting a picture of Jinny via his Instagram Stories. The two photos can be seen below.
WWE
Rolling Stone

Adele Details ‘Six-Hour Therapy Sessions’ With Producer While Writing ’30’

Adele candidly explained the stories behind her highly anticipated fourth album 30 in the December cover story for Rolling Stone. Her first album in six years will be released on Nov. 19. In the new interview, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter revealed that much of the album is an open letter to her son Angelo, specifically so that he has a better understanding of who his mother was during the period of her life that surrounded her separation from her husband Simon Konecki. She began writing in early 2019, as her marriage was dissolving, and finished the bulk of the album...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy