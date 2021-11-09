Visa Announces the “Visa Eco Benefits” Sustainability Bundle to Empower Issuers to Meet Climate-Conscious Consumer Demand

Transactional emails provide an opportunity of building significant customer relationships due to their high open rates. These emails are sent by business organizations to facilitate an agreed upon transaction with the customer. Research by Borrell Associates Inc. and Merkle Inc. shows that 64% of customers find transactional emails to be valuable as against 18% customers who find promotions to be valuable. Keeping this demand in view, MSG91 has developed a better and smoother transactional email service. With its developer friendly API, assured delivery with 4X delivery speed and a high-end ticket support of 18/7, one can start using the email service at MSG91 in a jiffy. Features of testing, scheduling, email analysis, and reporting are also added benefits. The provision of sending data driven mails on a one-on-one basis and automating the entire mailing process with a 5-minute integration policy makes the service more customized and efficient.

