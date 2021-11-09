CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa Announces the “Visa Eco Benefits” Sustainability Bundle to Empower Issuers to Meet Climate-Conscious Consumer Demand

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa, a leading global payments technology company, announced today the launch of Visa Eco Benefits, a new package of sustainability-focused benefits for account issuers designed to enable and encourage their cardholders to engage in sustainable consumption behaviors. The Visa Eco Benefits bundle will be available first in Europe and then rolled...

bitcoin.com

Visa Executive Says Crypto Is 'Becoming Cool' — Sees Whole New Class of Mainstream Consumers Entering the Space

Visa’s head of crypto sees a “whole new class” of mainstream consumers entering the crypto space due to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The executive further says: “Crypto is becoming cultural. It’s becoming cool.”. Visa’s Executive: ‘Crypto Is Becoming Cultural, It’s Becoming Cool’. Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto, talked about cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
drugstorenews.com

DSN webinar weighs in on importance of meeting consumers changing demands

DSN’s and Mack Elevation’s webinar highlighted shifting consumer expectations and how retailers need to respond with purpose. Consumer expectations have changed amid the pandemic. How do retailers need to respond to this evolution?. Retailers shared how to focus on shifting consumer expectations during Drug Store News’ and Mack Elevation's webinar...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

TruRating Announces the Hire of Global Head of Marketing and Innovation, Amy Daugherty, in Expansion of Its Global Leadership Team

TruRating, the global customer analytics and insights technology company known for its work with retailers like JD Sports, Canada Post, and five Below, has announced the hire of their new Global Head of Marketing & Innovation, Amy Daugherty. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason Jay Sharma, Vice President of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Footwear Imports Match Strong Consumer Demand

U..S footwear imports rose 29.9 percent to 1.65 billion pairs for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
martechseries.com

DataGrail Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation

Helping organizations effortlessly and comprehensively complete data subject requests (DSRs) and build robust privacy programs. DataGrail, a leading data privacy company, was identified as one of ten total Representative Vendors in the November 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation. DataGrail believes recognition in the Market Guide validates its ability to help companies build robust privacy programs and comprehensively automate data subject requests.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

A ‘Whole New Class' of Consumers Is Entering the Crypto Space, Says Visa Executive

SINGAPORE — Nonfungible tokens or NFTs have opened up the market for crypto assets to many more people this year, according to an executive from Visa. NFTs are unique digital assets and act as a collector's item that can't be duplicated, making them rare by design. Ownership of these assets — which can include everything from music, digital artwork and website domain — is recorded on a blockchain, or a digital ledger.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
finextra.com

Visa launches Eco Benefits bundle

Visa has unveiled a package of sustainability-focused benefits for account issuers designed to enable and encourage their cardholders to go green. Rolled out to issuers around the world during next year, beginning in Europe, the Visa Eco Benefits bundle is designed to help cardholders understand the environmental impact of their spending and to encourage sustainable behaviour.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Crypto.com launches crypto-linked Visa Card in Australia

Crypto.com has introduced its Visa Card in Australia, a crypto-linked card, available in more than 30 countries. The card allows customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into Australian dollars and pay with their card anywhere Visa is accepted. Perks offered with the card include up to 8% back on all spending....
WORLD
MySanAntonio

What are the benefits of the startup visa for Mexican companies?

Technically, it is not a visa; rather, it is a kind of 'probation' subject to a series of requirements. However, this initiative represents an opportunity for Mexican startups to reach the US market and compete with other companies. “The interesting thing about this category is that its benefit is palpable...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Isko Future Face by Soorty Products Arrive for US Market

The first crop of fabrics from the Isko and Soorty collaboration have arrived just four months after the denim companies announced their landmark licensing agreement partnership. Called “Isko Future Face by Soorty,” the collection combines the expertise from both companies, using weaving technology from Turkish denim mill Isko and production methods from Pakistan-based vertically integrated manufacturer Soorty. The collection uses Isko’s patented woven fabric that looks like a soft, silky knit and features shape retention elements and a flattering drape, all while maintaining the properties of authentic denim. The collaboration is specifically intended for the U.S. market and aligns with the comfort-first movement accelerated...
APPAREL
Confectionary News

White Paper: Satisfying Consumer Demand for Functional Foods with Immune Health Benefits

As many as 75% of global consumers now report eating or purchasing confectionary products. Increasingly, consumers are looking for added nutritional benefits in the indulgent treats they crave. Over 60% of consumers in some regions say they feel functional confections are ‘healthy’—and more than a quarter say they eat or purchase functional or medicinal confectionary. Download the white paper, Satisfying Consumer Demand for Functional Foods with Immune Health Benefits​, for insights on creating functional confections and other foods with immune health ingredients that can provide benefits consumers want.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Waterplan tracks water risks and sustainable solutions for climate-conscious companies

Jose Galindo, Nicolas Wertheimer and their colleagues Matias Comercio and Olivia Cesio founded Waterplan after both working in and around the environmental sector for years. They realized that although there was a lot of action, data and planning around carbon emissions, comparatively little was being done around water risk, since it has yet to become as visible of a threat. They started the company and took it through Y Combinator’s Summer 2021 cohort.
NFL
pymnts

Visa Seeks Asia-Pacific Startups for Accelerator Program

Visa is launching another round of its accelerator program and is looking for startups from the Asia-Pacific region to take part. “The Visa Accelerator Program focuses on helping startups in Asia-Pacific expand their business into new markets, with a strong emphasis on identifying commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its extensive network of bank, merchant and government partners in the region,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 3).
BUSINESS
finextra.com

DBS launches eco-conscious consumer platform

DBS Bank has launched LiveBetter – a one-stop digital platform where users can access eco-friendly tips, donate to local green causes, as well as invest in sustainability-themed funds. Available today via the bank's digibank app, the eco-conscious platform will in January also include a carbon calculator, that automatically generates carbon...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Creating Efficient & Contactless Communication Between Businesses and Customers Through Transactional Email Services by MSG91

Transactional emails provide an opportunity of building significant customer relationships due to their high open rates. These emails are sent by business organizations to facilitate an agreed upon transaction with the customer. Research by Borrell Associates Inc. and Merkle Inc. shows that 64% of customers find transactional emails to be valuable as against 18% customers who find promotions to be valuable. Keeping this demand in view, MSG91 has developed a better and smoother transactional email service. With its developer friendly API, assured delivery with 4X delivery speed and a high-end ticket support of 18/7, one can start using the email service at MSG91 in a jiffy. Features of testing, scheduling, email analysis, and reporting are also added benefits. The provision of sending data driven mails on a one-on-one basis and automating the entire mailing process with a 5-minute integration policy makes the service more customized and efficient.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Singularity Studio Launches and Receives VC Investment to Develop the Singularity Metaverse

Singularity Studio (SS) is a metaverse development company and creator of the successful GameFi dapp, Zoo Crypto World (ZooCW) on the Binance Smart Chain. SS has brought together experienced blockchain pioneers and talented traditional gaming experts with the goal of connecting the digital and physical into a dual-metaverse. It takes capital and execution to bring an idea to life; SS’s vision has been captured by the venture capitalist firms Spartan Capital and 40k Ventures whose seed investments allow SS to devote itself entirely to building the Singularity Metaverse. Additionally, the budding relationships SS is nurturing with Binance Labs and Google Cloud are playing a pivotal role in the development of the Metaverse.
BUSINESS

