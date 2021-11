UnitedMasters, which bills itself as the "record label in your pocket" for independent artists, has closed a $50 million Series C round and reached a $550 million valuation. UnitedMasters said it plans to grow opportunities and partnerships on behalf of the 1.3 million independent artists on its platform. The company’s platform gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help connect with their fans and attract new fans, and opportunities to connect with brands through partnerships with the NBA, ESPN, TikTok, Twitch and others.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO