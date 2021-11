Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour around college basketball is underway as the legendary Duke coach embarks on his 42nd and final season leading the Blue Devils before he hands the program over to assistant Jon Scheyer. The five-time national champion and three-time Naismith Coach of the Year also spent five seasons as the head coach at Army after his playing career at West Point, so it’s only fitting that No. 9 Duke is playing the Black Knights on Friday as part of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO