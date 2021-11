More than 100 young people in Louisiana will receive $3,500 next year under a financial literacy program from the City of New Orleans. City officials said Thursday that 125 residents between the ages of 16 and 24 will receive 10 payments of $350 starting next spring. The money will be loaded onto an ATM card provided by Black-owned online bank Mobility Capital Finance. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a press conference Thursday the cards will go to residents who are unemployed or not attending school.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO