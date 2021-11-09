CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers expected Tuesday by mid-to-late afternoon

By Alan Longstreet
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe managed the mid-60s yesterday, but we'll put that behind us as a cold front slips through Southeast Michigan Tuesday morning. Plan for plenty of clouds today as a wave of energy out west...

www.fox2detroit.com

CBS 58

Afternoon Update: Light snow moves in by mid to late evening

After some sunshine this morning clouds have thickened up this afternoon head of the clipper system on track to move through the state tonight into Sunday. The leading edge of snow is moving through Minnesota this afternoon and will reach southeast Wisconsin between 8-11pm. This initial round of snow will likely make roads wet with a dusting possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.
MILWAUKEE, WI
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as 2-4″ of Snow Expected Saturday Afternoon for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Saturday Evening Storm Brings ‘First Flakes Alert’ For Much Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday with flooding rain and strong wind, we’re back to a storm threat for Saturday afternoon. Soak in any sun you can because it’s going to be busy a bit later. Another cold front will swing through between 4-7 p.m. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Fortunately, this is a quick-moving system, but that doesn’t mean we will escape all the impacts. Any storms that develop will tap into some really cold air in the upper atmosphere, making small-to-moderate sized hail a likelihood. Although not to the same extent as yesterday, rain will come down in buckets. Totals will reach a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

More rain, some snow expected in parts of New Hampshire Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another round of heavy rain will come through New Hampshire starting late Saturday afternoon and it could bring snow for some. A sharp cold front moves from southwest to northeast across New Hampshire Saturday afternoon and evening. Along this front will be intense bands of rain as well as some strong gusts of wind.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy At Times But Mild Before An Abrupt Change Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...
COLORADO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox2detroit.com

Cold with some snow this weekend

FOX 2 - Colder air is moving in. A strong area of Low pressure will be the focal point for our weather this weekend starting overnight with a low around freezing. Continued windy with wind chills overnight in the 20s. As colder air moves in, scattered light rain will change over to light snow.
ENVIRONMENT
whdh.com

Late PM Showers Along With Gusty Winds Saturday, Cooler and Dry Sunday

The bulk of our Saturday is dry, however, we will have a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms marching across the Bay State around sunset. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty to damaging wind gusts and hail possible. The timing will be from 3pm to 7pm Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Colder Weekend With Snow

Colder air moving in on a gusty breeze will have you thinking: wind chill. Add rain/snow showers Saturday with a better chance for snow Sunday! Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
county10.com

Gusty winds sticking around through late Saturday afternoon

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s no secret at this point that Fremont County is experiencing some gusty winds today, November 13th. According to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, this wind is sticking around through late afternoon. Check out the update below.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
abc27.com

Turning cooler and breezy today with showers mainly during mid-day

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler & Breezy, Showers During Mid-Day. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers, Wet Flakes May Mix In. Hi 49. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Today will bring more clouds...
