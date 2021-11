Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder Anthony Alford struggled to start 2021, but did well down the stretch. But is his production sustainable? What can we expect to start 2022?. Not that long ago, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford was once one of the top outfield prospects in the game. He was a consensus top 100 prospect for the Blue Jays in the mid-to-late mid-2010s. Going into 2021, Alford was given the starting center fielder job. After losing the job, and getting DFA’d, he would head to Triple-A where he crushed the ball. Alford came back to the majors and kept hitting. So which Alford will show up in 2022?

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO