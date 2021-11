Xiaomi’s wearable brand has proved to be very popular right from the Mi Band 2 to the smartwatch era. A recent report by Canalys showed that the brand surpassed Apple in Q2 2021 to emerge as the number one wearable brand globally. While that may not last for too long considering it was after the release of the Apple Watch Series 7, it shows how far the brand has come in the wearable market.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO