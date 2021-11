If you’re in the market for a decently sized gaming screen that won’t set you back an absolute fortune, the new HP Omen 27c could well be worth a look. As the name suggests, the Omen 27c is a 27-inch monitor, and it packs a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, which is entirely sensible for the screen size for gaming. It’s a VA panel with a 1000R curvature, and fans of curved screens will tell you how immersive that much bend can be in the heat of the action – it's the same curve as your eyes' field of vision.

