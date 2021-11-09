Brooklyn to visit Orlando Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets (7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Brooklyn Nets.

Orlando finished 13-29 in Eastern Conference games and 11-25 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic gave up 113.3 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Brooklyn went 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nets averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 35.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

